Ben Gurion: Int'l flight check-in moves to Terminal 1

Flight registration and security check for int'l flights moves to Terminal 1 as upgrade work takes place in Terminal 3.

An Airports Authority spokesman for Ben Gurion Airport addressed those flying on international flights, saying, "As of Sunday, November 15, the entire process of flight registration (check-in) and the security check for international flights is being transferred to Terminal 1 (except for El Al flights)."

"During the relocation of activity, upgrade work will be carried out in the sorting systems in Terminal 3, maintenance work that has been prepared in advance. Work began on November 1 and will last about two months.

"Passengers on international flights will complete the check-in and security check-in process from Terminal 1. After the check-in process, passengers will be transferred to Duty Free in Terminal 3 to wait for their flight.



"The parking lot next to Terminal 1 is open to the flying public

"The registration process and the security check for El Al flights will continue from Terminal 3 (for now)."