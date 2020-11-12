Frankfurt Mayor presesnts: Standing together - Hatikvah 2020

"Corona teaches us, that we cannot take our regular life for granted", explains Uwe Becker, "So it is even more important to stand together"

President of the German-Israeli Association Uwe Becker this week introduced his new initiative, "Standing together Hatikvah." Becker is the Mayor and City Treasurer of Frankfurt.

In a video, Becker explained, "We all are facing dramatic challenges. Corona teaches us, that we cannot take our regular life for granted. So it is even more important to stand together."

"We are all individuals, but we form one society. And we contribute to this society with our work and our engagement, with our abilities and our strengths.

"So let's stand together. And what could be a better sign for this common commitment, than to sing together the national anthem of the State of Israel, the Hatikvah - everyone in her or his own style as part of a common sign."