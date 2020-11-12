Is State Department preventing Biden from accessing messages from foreign leaders?

State Department sources claim that the Trump administration is preventing Joe Biden from accessing messages from foreign leaders.

According to a report on CNN, State Department officials say that the Trump administration is preventing Joe Biden from accessing messages from foreign leaders which have arrived to the US State Department.

The report emphasized that Biden's team is in touch with foreign governments without State Department involvement, and noted that has held calls with leaders, including Germany's Angela Merkel and Canada's Justin Trudeau. The Biden team is however operating without logistical and translation support that the State Department operations center provides, the sources told CNN.

Foreign diplomats have told CNN that they are reaching Biden through former diplomats from the Obama administration in order to send congratulatory messages.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said to reporters that "there will be a smooth transition to our second Trump administration".

"We're going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there'll be electors selected. There's a process. The constitution lays it out pretty clearly," Pompeo added.

Pompeo's declaration followed his authorization for Justice Department prosecutors to investigate "voting irregularities" in last week's election. The Trump Administration has filed lawsuits in several states where Joe Biden narrowly won alleging large-scale voter fraud which tipped the election in Biden's favor.