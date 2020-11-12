Abbas spokesman: Willing to resume talks with Israel

PA chairman's spokesman responds to Gantz: We're ready to return to the negotiations based on international legitimacy.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said on Wednesday that the PA is ready to return to the negotiation table with Israel under international legitimacy, the Xinhua news agency reports.

His remarks were a response to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who said during a session of the Knesset that the PA leadership should return to the talks without excuses and work together to find a solution.

Abu Rudeineh said in response that the Palestinian leadership "is ready to return to the negotiations based on international legitimacy, or from where the negotiations ended, or by Israel's commitment to the signed agreements."

The last round of US-mediated peace talks between Israel and the PA failed in 2014 when the PA unilaterally applied to join international organizations in breach of the conditions of the talks.

The PA has rejected any attempts by the Trump administration to broker peace talks with Israel, arguing that Trump is biased in favor of Israel and is therefore not an “honest broker”.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas has repeatedly pushed for an international conference for peace in the Middle East, aimed at bypassing the US efforts to resume talks.