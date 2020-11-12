Bahrain's crown prince appointed prime minister

The appointment follows the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, who served as Bahraini PM since 1971.

Bahrain's crown prince, Sheikh Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, was appointed prime minister on Wednesday after the death of his great uncle, who had held the post since 1971, AFP reports.

Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, the world's longest-serving prime minister, died at the age of 84 while undergoing medical treatment in the United States, it was announced earlier on Wednesday.

Prince Khalifa was a controversial figure during his five decades in office, accused of opposing reforms and cracking down on activists.

His successor, who is from a new generation of Western-educated Gulf leaders, has instead tried to build bridges with opponents, noted AFP.

After studies in the United States and Britain -- including a master's degree from Cambridge University -- he has served as first vice prime minister and is deputy supreme commander of the Bahrain Defense Force.

King Hamad issued a royal decree appointing his son as head of the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, the Bahrain News Agency said.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu offered his condolences over the death of the Bahraini prime minister Wednesday afternoon.

"On behalf of the people of Israel, I extend my sincere condolences to His Majesty the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa, the royal family and the Bahraini people on the passing of Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. I offer my personal condolences to his family. I appreciate the Prime Minister's important contribution to achieving peace between our two countries."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed condolences as well, saying, "I'm saddened by news this morning of the passing of Bahrain’s long-serving Prime Minister, Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and offer my thoughts and sympathies to his family and to the people of Bahrain."

Israel and Bahrain recently signed a joint communique on establishing diplomatic relations, following the signing of a normalization agreement between them at the White House.