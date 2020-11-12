Trump: Is this what our country has come to?

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted a video showing a woman documenting two men collecting mail-in ballots in California.

“You are looking at BALLOTS! Is this what our Country has come to?” wrote Trump, without any further context, though he appeared to imply that something inappropriate or fraudulent took place.

While neither the woman in the video nor Trump offered any accompanying information about when or where the moment took place, Mediaite reported that the video took place in Los Angeles, the day after Election Day. The ballots, which were deposited by Election Day, were valid and counted, per LA County officials.