Plus the holiday of Sigd - a sign that the Temple will soon be rebuilt?

Next week, on the last day of Marcheshvan, Israel celebrates an old/new holiday which promises to sweeten the bitter (mar) month of Cheshvan and herald the building of the Holy Temple.

Avraham purchases the Machpelah burial cave in Hebron, buries his wife Sara, and sends his servant Eliezer on a crucial mission.

On his journey Eliezer displays the amazing faith and qualities that Avraham taught him.