Federal agent to USPS whistleblower in Pennsylvania: I'm trying to twist you

In recording, USPS investigator heard using coercion tactics to press worker who said he saw voter fraud evidence to change story.

Federal agents used coercion tactics on a postal service whistleblower in Pennsylvania who said he had seen evidence of voter fraud to pressure him to change his story, Project Veritas reported.

In a recording released Wednesday by Project Veritas, a man identified as an agent of the USPS Office of the Inspector General is heard telling Richard Hopkins, a United States Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania, “[...] And so let me make good on that promise right away. Okay. This storm is getting crazy, right? It’s out of a lot of people’s control. And so the reason they called me in is to try to harness that storm, try to reel it back in before it gets really crazy. Because we have senators involved, we have the Department of Justice involved. We have - Trump’s lawyer’s team’s gotten a hold of me."

The agent continues, “I am not - Well, I am...I am trying to twist you a little bit because in that, believe it or not, your mind will kick in.”

“We like to control our mind. And when we do that, we can convince ourselves of a memory. But when you’re under a little bit of stress, which is what I’m doing to you purposely, your mind can be a little bit clearer and we’re going to do a different exercise too, to make your mind a little bit clear.

“So, but this is all on purpose. I am not scaring you. But I am scaring you.”

In a video posted Tuesday evening, Hopkins denied that he had recanted statements made last week to Project Veritas about witnessing evidence of ballot backdating, following a Washington Post report and congressional Democrats claiming he had done so to USPS IG investigators.

“I did not recant,” Hopkins said in the video, and called on the Washington Post to recant its own story.

The video was retweeted by President Trump, who commented, "A brave patriot. More & more people are stepping forward to expose this Rigged Election!"