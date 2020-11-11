Cuomo announces new coronavirus restrictions

NY governor announces new restrictions on gatherings at private homes, 10 pm curfew for bars, restaurants and gyms.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that he is instituting new measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"New York follows the science. We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread.

"To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people," he tweeted.

He added that "Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10pm," as must gyms.

"These new statewide rules will take effect Friday, 10pn."