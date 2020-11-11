Constitution Cmte. approves 'Tourism Islands' law

Law allowing opening of economy in Eilat, Dead Sea area to be put forward to the Knesset tonight.

The Constitution Committee unanimously approved on second and third readings the "Tourism Islands Act." The bill is expected to be brought before the Knesset plenum later tonight.

According to the proposal, the government will only be able to declare Eilat and the Dead Sea area as "tourist islands."

The government has complied with the committee's demand and will be obliged to consider measures that will allow the opening of restaurants, attractions and tourism businesses, instead of opening hotels only.

Residents of the area, its workers and other exceptions entering the city will be charged with being tested for the coronavirus only once a week instead of every 72 hours as stipulated in the bill's previous wording, and will also be able to have free immediate tests at the entrance checkpoint.

At the request of the committee, the government with consider various facilitations for those who carry a "recovery certificate" in setting restrictions on public space or a restricted area, but the committee determined that this would be done provided it was presented with the position of the Health Minister beforehand.

The bill was unanimously approved with the support of 15 MKs.