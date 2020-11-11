General (ret.) Amos Yadlin: Biden administration will have 2 camps

INSS director says a Biden administration would be divided into 2 camps on the issue of Iran.

General (ret.) Amos Yadlin, Executive Director of Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) during an online session said that “Both Republicans and Democrats share the strategic objective that Iran should not have a nuclear ability."

"They just have different policies to achieve this goal - which is a common goal to the Sunni Arabs, Americans and Israelis.”

“The future Biden administration will have 2 camps: one that wants to take us back to the Obama days - which is not good for the Middle East and for Israel; and the realistic Democrats camp, that understand the situation in the Middle East is different.”

Yadlin also said that “The Iranian elections in 2021 is when we will see the Americans trying to negotiate. Since Iran has already breached the agreement, Israel has to have a dialogue with the new administration and our allies in the Middle East to bring our concerns to the negotiation."