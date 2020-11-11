The “good guys” are all relieved by Trump’s defeat

I have seen the Chinese Communist Party happily glimpsing an "opportunity"
I have seen sugary writers kneeling seduced by the spirit of the time.
I have seen all the editors uncorking bottles of champagne placed in the fridge four years ago
I have seen Pope Francis preparing to meet the incumbent US President.
I've seen organizations that perceive reality like in Philip Dick's novels congratulating each other.
I have seen the Iranians and Palestinians breathing a great sigh of relief.
I have seen the European Union more lively than ever before.
I have seen the UN taking stock of the money that will flow again.
I have seen US universities already working at re-education courses for the bad white man.
I have seen the celebration in "Cordicopolis", the city of the heart of Philippe Muray.
I have seen Greta Thunberg smiling again.
I have seen all this and much more and it hasn't even started yet, but I already miss those "deplorables" of Donald Trump.
Because when the Western self-titled "good guys" are too happy, nothing good is going to happen in the West.
Giulio Meotti is, an Italian journalist with Il Foglio, writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.