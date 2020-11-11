Norway cancels friendly soccer match with Israel over COVID

Norwegian football federation announces match due to be played in Oslo was canceled after Israeli player tested positive for COVID.

The friendly international match between Norway and Israel due to be played in Oslo Wednesday has been called off over fears of coronavirus infection, the Norwegian football federation said.



An unnamed Israeli player tested positive when arriving for the match on Tuesday and health authorities decided not to risk further infections by going ahead with the game.



"The Norwegian health authorities believe that there is a risk of infection among players and management if the international match between Norway and Israel is played," the federation said in a statement.



Norway has suffered fewer than 300 deaths due to Covid-19, whilst Israel has also been relatively spared at just over 2,500.