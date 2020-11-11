WATCH: Cuomo blasts Trump: 'I would have decked him'
NY Governor Anthony Cuomo accused Trump of threatening his family & being 'anti-Italian,' says if he weren't governor, he'd beat him up.
Andrew Cuomo
Reuters
