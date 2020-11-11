'Government needs to tell Australians when normal life will return’

NSW Labor MP Chris Minns says the government needs to treat Australians like adults and be clear about when life will go back to normal.

“I don’t think we can have these daily press conferences where we all sit around the TV and work out what restrictions are going to be eased,” Minns told Sky News host Alan Jones.

Minns said the government “knows exactly when normal life will return” when they have “successive days of no transfer of the disease”.

“So they should be honest with the people, treat us like adults and tell us when life is going to go back to normal,” he said.