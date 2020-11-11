NIS 2,000 grant to those unemployed for over 100 days due to lockdown

The Knesset’s Labor and Welfare Committee, headed by MK Haim Katz (Likud), has approved an agreement that was recently signed between Social Security and the Treasury, providing a one-time grant of NIS 2,000 to anyone who has been unemployed for an extended period due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The grant will be paid out to anyone who has received unemployment benefit for at least 100 days between March 1 and October 17, 2020, regardless of whether the days of unemployment were consecutive or not, provided that the former employee’s salary was less than the average national wage.

The grant will also be paid out to those who are eligible for the government’s special “adjustment” grant to those aged 67 and above. In a household where both partners are entitled to the grant, they will receive an additional NIS 500 each, for a total of NIS 5,000.

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) announced that, “The Labor and Welfare Committee has approved my proposal that will give a grant of NIS 2,000 to anyone who has been unemployed for an extended period, as well as those aged 67 and above. The grant is given in order to offset the damage caused by the coronavirus epidemic and government lockdown regulations. I intend to continue to help small businesses, the self-employed, and employees, and to also to continue to fight for the reopening of the economy while meticulously adhering to health guidelines.”