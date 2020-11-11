Poll: Likud falls to 30, Yamina rises to 20

Right-wing would win solid majority if new elections were held today rising to 66 seats, with Yamina becoming Knesset's second largest party

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would likely win an unprecedented sixth term as premier if new elections were held today, according to a new poll.

The poll, which was conducted by Direct Polls, found that if new elections were held today, the right-wing – religious bloc, which currently holds 58 seats – short of the 61 needed for an outright majority – would rise to 66 seats.

The left-wing – Arab bloc, on the other hand, would fall from 55 seats to 45, with Yisrael Beytenu and its nine seats not aligning with either bloc.

The ruling Likud party, which currently has 36 seats, would remain the Knesset’s largest faction, despite plunging to just 30 mandates.

The rightist Yamina party would become the second largest party, surging from the five seats its currently holds to 20, while the Blue and White party is projected to plummet from 15 seats to nine.

Yesh Atid-Telem, a former ally of Blue and White, would rise from 16 seats to 18 if new elections were held today.

The Joint Arab List, the poll also found, would fall from 15 seats to 13 if new elections were held today, while, the far-left Meretz party would rise from three seats to five.

Among the haredi factions, Shas would fall one seat, from nine to eight, while the United Torah Judaism party would rise from seven to eight.