Bahrain's prime minister dies

Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the prime minister of Bahrain, has died, according to a statement released by the Bahraini government Wednesday.

The prime minister was being treated at an American hospital when he died. His body will be flown back to Bahrain for burial, with a limited number of close relatives permitted to attend the funeral, due to coronavirus restrictions.

The 84-year-old prince had served as Bahrain’s premier for 50 years, assuming office in 1970.

Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa has declared a nationwide week of mourning, with the national flag lowered and work at government agencies halted for three days.