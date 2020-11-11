Baby hospitalized in serious condition; father arrested

Father is from a moshav near Ashkelon. Welfare authorities already dealing with case.

A four-month-old baby from a moshav near Ashkelon has been hospitalized in serious condition at Barzilai hospital. Abuse is suspected.

The baby was brought to hospital on Tuesday night by a MDA team, and following an initial examination, doctors’ suspicions were raised. They reported their findings to police, who summoned the father, a man in his twenties, for questioning.

The results of medical tests apparently strengthened the suspicion of intentional injury, and the father was arrested. He will be brought before the Ashkelon District Court on Wednesday for a hearing.

According to Barzilai hospital, the baby has a severe head injury and is now in the NICU. Welfare authorities have been contacted and are already dealing with the case.