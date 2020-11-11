663 new infections, 2,683 coronavirus deaths in Israel

Just 1.6% of those tested found to be carrying coronavirus, with 8,105 active cases known in Israel.

A total of 663 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning.

The percentage of tests coming back positive fell to 1.6% Tuesday, down from 2.1% on Monday, 2.5% Sunday, and 2.6% Saturday.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Israel rose to 2,683, with three deaths reported on Tuesday.

For the second day in a row, the number of newly diagnosed infections outpaced new recoveries, with just 583 patients recovering Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 320,849 cases of the virus have been diagnosed, including 310,061 cases which ended in recovery.

There are now 8,105 active cases of the virus, including 7,419 patients being treated at home, 154 being treated in coronavirus hotels, and 532 hospitalized patients.

Of the 532 hospitalized patients, 304 are in serious condition, 94 are in moderate condition, and 126 are on respirators.