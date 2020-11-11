Government plans to authorize 1,700 housing units already built in Judea & Samaria

Minister Michael Biton of the Defense Ministry is heading a project to authorize 1,700 housing units situated in Judea and Samaria. The units were built on State-owned lands, and yet they are still considered “illegal,” Yediot Aharonot reports.

The process is expected to be relatively simple, as there are currently no known Palestinian claims to the land under question. The legal basis for changing the status of the housing units has already been established and therefore there is no need to pass any additional legislation.

In fact, attempts have been made in the past to use this legal basis, known as the “Markets Statute,” to legalize homes built in other communities beyond the “Green Line,” but with very limited success.

The current project enjoys the support of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, and the Attorney-General, Avichai Mandelblit.

The housing units under question are located in Beitar Illit, Modi’in Illit, Maale Adumim, Ariel, Yitzhar, Ateret, Halamish, Adora, and Otniel.