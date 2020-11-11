US records 201,961 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

Total cases in the US stand at 10,238,243, with a total of 239,588 deaths.

The United States on Tuesday exceeded its previous daily record of new COVID-19 cases, adding 201,961 cases in 24 hours, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University and quoted by AFP.

The high number, partly due to data that was delayed over the weekend, took total cases in the US to 10,238,243, with a total of 239,588 deaths.

In the 24-hour period, 1,535 deaths from COVID-19 were registered, a record in recent months as the US struggles to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The number of new infections in the US has trended at over 100,000 each day for a week.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have also hit an all-time high, with more than 60,000 people hospitalized across the country, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

On Sunday, the United States became the first nation worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections.

US President-elect Joe Biden pledged in an address to the nation on Saturday to make tackling the pandemic a top priority.

On Monday, he announced a 12-member task force to deal with the pandemic, led by former surgeon-general Vivek Murthy and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler. The coronavirus task force will be charged with developing a blueprint for containing the disease once Biden takes office in January.

Meanwhile, US pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced Monday that their vaccine candidate was 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, marking a major breakthrough in the search for a vaccine.