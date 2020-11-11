Yair Netanyahu: I will never go into politics

Prime Minister's son speaks to Likud youth members, explains why he is not planning a career in politics.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's son, Yair, spoke on Tuesday with the head of the Likud’s youth movement, Moshiko Pesel, and with members of the movement.

During the conversation, Pesel asked Netanyahu about the possibility, which has been raised by various sources, that he might enter political life at the same time as his father or after his father steps down.

Netanyahu’s son replied to Pesel with a smile, "I will never go into politics, it is not for me, it does not suit me."

"I do not think I am built for it, I am a very different person than my father in this sense," Yair Netanyahu added after some thought.