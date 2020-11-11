Vehicles of Prime Minister's sons upgraded

Vehicles used by Yair and Avner Netanyahu replaced at the request of Prime Minister's Office chief security officer.

The chief security officer of the Prime Minister’s Office, Alon Haliva, sought to upgrade the two vehicles provided to the Prime Minister's sons, Yair and Avner Netanyahu, Channel 13 News reported on Tuesday.

Haliva wanted to replace the current vehicles, of the Hyundai i25 type, with large protected vehicles with an engine volume of 2000 cubic centimeters.

According to the report, the unusual request was justified on the grounds that the two are under threat from the demonstrations against the Prime Minister being held on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, where the Prime Minister’s Residence is located. Such vehicles cost the country hundreds of thousands of shekels.

The request was initially refused, but Haliva continued to push the issue and finally the vehicles used by the two were indeed upgraded to Skoda-type vehicles.

The report further stated that the sons of the Prime Minister do not pay taxes on the vehicles used by them on a regular basis and that it is the State of Israel which pays the taxes.