Joe Lieberman: Trump 'has every right to take this case to court'

Former 2000 Democratic Vice Presidential nominee on how this election process compares to the aftermath of the 2000 election.

Former Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Joe Lieberman on Tuesday said US President Trump has every right to challenge alleged voter fraud in court.

Speaking to Neil Cavuto on Fox Business, Lieberman said, “America is a rule of law society. People have legal rights. We solve conflicts in court, not in the streets.”

“President Trump has every right to take his case to court,” he continued and, referring to the Gore-Bush saga in 2000, added, “The election in 2000 was on November 7. The Florida Supreme Court made the final in state decision on December 8. The Republicans, much to our surprise, appealed to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court overturned it about four days later. But the deadline here is when the electoral college meets, which is December 14. In other words, it’s a long time from now.”

Lieberman called for patience. “Let the process proceed and maybe that’s the best way to get us to where we want to be, which is a peaceful ending in which the country pulls together and goes forward.”