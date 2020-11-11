Poll: Almost 80% of Americans recognize Biden win

Reuters/Ipsos poll: 79% of US adults believe Biden won the White House. About six in 10 Republicans say Biden won the election.

Nearly 80% of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognize President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 election after most media organizations called the race, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Tuesday found.

The Reuters/Ipsos national opinion survey, which ran from Saturday afternoon to Tuesday, found that 79% of US adults believe Biden won the White House. Another 13% said the election has not yet been decided, 3% said Trump won and 5% said they do not know.

The results were somewhat split along party lines: About six in 10 Republicans and almost every Democrat said Biden won.

Edison Research, which conducts exit polling for Reuters and major media outlets, called the race for Biden on Saturday after he expanded his lead over Trump in Pennsylvania and appeared well on his way to amassing 270 electoral votes.

Trump has yet to recognize the result of the race and has repeatedly stated there was widespread voter fraud in last week’s election.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was part of a broader survey that was conducted Friday to Tuesday and included responses before the presidential race was called.

It showed that 70% of Americans, including 83% of Democrats and 59% of Republicans, trust their local election officials to “do their job honestly.”

The poll also found that 72% think the loser of the election must concede defeat, and 60% think there will be a peaceful transition of power when Trump’s term ends in January.