'The entire tone of American politics has already changed'

The Economist's editor-in-chief discusses how President-elect Biden can repair the divided country he will inherit.

Incoming Vice President Kamala Harris said in her address on Saturday: “Joe is a healer, a uniter, a tested and steady hand, a person whose own experience of loss gives us a sense of purpose. A man with a big heart who loves with abandon.”

“Now is when the real work begins. The good work, the hard work, the necessary work. The road ahead will not be easy, but America is ready. And so are Joe and I,” she said.

Biden said, "I pledge to be a president who does not seek to divide, but unify. Doesn't see red states or blue states, only sees the US. America is about people, and that's what our administration will be all about."