Israel requests permission to fly over Sudan

Senior Sudanese official says Israel has submitted a request to allow Israeli airlines to fly over the country's skies.

Israel has officially asked the Sudanese government to allow Israeli airlines to fly in its airspace, as part of the cooperation between the countries following their normalization agreement.

The London-based Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported that a senior Sudanese official said that the country's authorities were considering the Israeli request and intended to approve it.

In recent days, it has been reported that Israeli planes have already flown in the skies of Sudan, but the senior source claimed that if there had been such flights, it would have been an unusual procedure.

The designated foreign minister of Sudan said there was no impediment to Israel using Sudan's airspace and spoke of the economic benefits that could emerge from his country from the move. However, he said, it all depends on government approval.

Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority spokesman noted that the Israeli request had indeed been received and was being discussed.