Biden: Trump's behavior 'an embarrassment'

US President Elect says outgoing administration's refusal to cooperate with his transition team 'not of much consequence.'

US President-Elect Joe Biden called President Donald Trump's refusal to cooperate with his transition team "an embarrassment," but stated that it was largely inconsequential to his team's success in an interview with CNN.

“We’re well underway” with the transition despite the Trump Administration's refusal to work with them, Biden said, adding that the lack of cooperation was “not of much consequence.”

Biden said that he has not been in contact with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or other Republican leaders yet, adding that he felt the Republicans were being “mildly intimidated” by Trump.

"I just think it’s an embarrassment quite frankly. It will not help the president’s legacy," he said.

The former vice president said that he has been in contact with world leaders, telling them that "America's back" and that the US would not pursue unilateral actions under his administration.