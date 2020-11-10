Pompeo: There will be a transition... to our second Trump Administration

US Secretary of State says 'we're going to count all the votes' after authorizing DOJ to investigate alleged voter fraud.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Tuesday that "there will be a smooth transition to our second Trump administration" despite current election results showing Joe Biden as the winner.

Pompeo's declaration follows his authorization for Justice Department prosecutors to investigate "voting irregularities" in last week's election.

"We're going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there'll be electors selected. There's a process. The constitution lays it out pretty clearly," Pompeo said Tuesday.

The Trump Administration has filed lawsuits in several states where Joe Biden narrowly won alleging large-scale voter fraud which tipped the election in Biden's favor.