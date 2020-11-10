First publication: Procedure for yeshiva exploration week

The Association of Higher Yeshivas and the Association of Hesder Yeshivas today published for the first time an orderly and approved procedure for holding yeshiva week.

If until today twelfth-graders who wanted to check out a yeshiva for next year were forced to do so remotely or unofficially, now, ahead of the "Shavuot semester", an orderly procedure is being published to host the students.

The day at the yeshivot will be held as an "open capsule" containing up to 18 people, in which special procedures for this type of capsule apply.

An official letter sent to the directors of the yeshivot from the High Yeshivot Association and the arrangement reads:

If the student wishes to stay in the capsule with the other yeshiva students (closed capsule), he can do so only on condition that he was tested for COVID-19 72 hours before entering the capsule and the result he received was negative. There is no obligation to stay for 14 days for those leaving the institution and not returning to the dorm," it said.

Students will be required to sign a daily health declaration as well as declare that they have not come into contact with patients or isolatees. Also, every day the visiting students temperatures will be measured.

"Do not switch between capsules in any way," the executives added. "Care must be taken to separate the capsule from the other capsules in all activities including accommodation. Contact with other capsules will only be possible in open space over 2 meters while the two learners wear a mask, or in a closed space within separate capsule spaces, on either side of an airtight partition."