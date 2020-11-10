306 COVID-19 patients in critical condition, 134 on ventilator

Number of severe and ventilated patients continues to decline also today. Number of active COVID-19 carriers is 8,066.

The Health Ministry tonight said that since midnight, 388 people tested COVID-19 positive in Israel.

The number of tests whose results were obtained during this time stands at 27,465. The percentage of those verified among the subjects in non-recovery tests is 1.5%.

Since the outbreak, 320,515 tested COVID-19 positive in the State of Israel, according to the Health Ministry. Of all those infected, 2,682 people have died so far.

The number of people recovering from the virus in Israel tonight is 309,767, while the number of active patients is 8,066.

As of tonight, 559 are hospitalized in Israeli hospitals. An additional 154 patients are in isolation in coronavirus hotels while the rest of the patients and those infected are in home isolation.

The condition of 306 of the hospitalized corona patients is severe, 134 of them are on ventilator. An additional 105 patients are hospitalized in moderate condition.