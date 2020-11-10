'In 1991, Joe Biden did everything in his power to destroy the life and reputation of Clarence Thomas, eventually confirmed to SCOTUS.'

James Woods disseminated a video from the 1991 confirmation hearings of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas showing Thomas addressing Committee Chairman Joe Biden, asking that the confirmation process end because of the damage it was doing to his life.

The video, which is being widely disseminated over social media, is being accompanied by a meme that reads: "In 1991, Joe Biden did everything in his power to destroy the life and reputation of Clarence Thomas, who was eventually confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Today, Thomas is firmly in control of the Supreme Court of the United States majority, the de facto Chief Justice.

"The 2020 election will most likely be decided in the Supreme Court. Joe Biden, meet your new master."