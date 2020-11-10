Study: Many coronavirus patients develop mental illness

1 in 5 people diagnosed with coronavirus develop a form of mental illness such as depression within 90 days, new study finds.

One in five coronavirus patients later develop some form of mental illness, according to a new study.

The study, which was published in The Lancet Psychiatry Journal, found that about 20% of coronavirus patients reported symptoms of mental illness within 90 days of their diagnoses.

The most common disorders experienced by coronavirus patients are anxiety, depression and insomnia.

“People have been worried that COVID-19 survivors will be at greater risk of mental health problems, and our findings … show this to be likely,” said Paul Harrison, a professor of psychiatry at Oxford University.

Coronavirus patients were found to be twice as likely to suffer from a new mental illness compared to the general population.

The study also found that those who suffered from mental illness beforehand were at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus than people who did not previously suffer from mental illness.

The report's calculations were based on 70 million U.S. medical records, including more than 62,000 coronavirus cases that did not require hospitalization.