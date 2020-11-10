Netanyahu pushes back on accusations he sided with GOP, hurting Israel's ties with Democrats. 'I've strengthened ties with both parties.'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu pushed back Tuesday afternoon against accusations he mishandled Israel’s relationship with the US, politicizing American support for the Jewish state.

Speaking at the Knesset plenum Tuesday, Netanyahu responded to claims by Opposition Leader and Yesh Atid-Telem chief Yair Lapid that Netanyahu had embraced the Republican Party, alienating Democrats.

“I heard Opposition Leader Lapid’s pompous claims, full of self-importance, that I ‘neglected our ties with the Democratic Party.’”

“For 38 years, I’ve invested unrelenting effort to strengthen our relationship with both of the major parties in the US – with presidents, with Congress, with the Senate, through hundreds of interviews on television and radio from Right to Left. [Lapid] is going to tell you how to maintain ties? That’s absurd.”

"I don't see Republicans or Democrats, just Israel's interests."

Netanyahu also touted his amicable relationship with former Vice President Joe Biden, who currently leads in the vote-count for states totaling 306 electoral votes.

“I have a warm relationship, going back years, with Joe Biden. We’ve spoke on many occasions.”