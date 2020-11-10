Woman feeding cats seriously injured after falling from tin roof

A woman who was feeding cats on a tin roof was in moderate to serious condition after the roof collapsed and she fell. The incident took place on HaGa'aton Street in Nahariya.

United Hatzalah volunteers responded to the emergency and treated the 61-year-old at the scene for her injuries.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Noam Lifschitz who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "The woman was feeding cats on a tin roof that had collapsed. As a result of the fall, she suffered a severe injury to her head and limbs. I treated her at the scene after which she was transported to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya and was listed as being in moderate to serious condition."