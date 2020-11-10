Mark Levin: "Phony Joe Biden"

Levin slams Biden following Covid-19 press conference. "Joe Biden is truly an ambulance chaser. He had nothing to do with the vaccine"

Author, and radio personality Mark Levin, host of The Mark Levin Show, responded to Former VP Joe Biden's press conference following the recent developments regarding the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

"Joe Biden is truly an ambulance chaser", Levin wrote on Twitter, "He had nothing to do with the vaccine that is about to be made available to the public, he had nothing to do with the manufacturing process that is already underway, and he had nothing to do with the distribution process that is set in place, all of which were superbly instituted by President Trump and his team".

"So, there he is, at a podium", Levin continued, "reading from a teleprompter, telling us how he will follow the science, how he will distribute the vaccine, etc. now that Pfizer announced today that its vaccine is ready to go very, very soon".

"Obviously", Levin added, "Pfizer chose to hold back its announcement until after the election".

"This is the kind of BS we are going to hear from this clown (to quote him), who did absolutely nothing and has done absolutely nothing", Levin wrote, "In fact, all the while, when Trump and his team were doing everything possible to get vaccines and therapeutics invented and distributed, Biden was attacking them every step of the way. But it's just like the economy, which is springing back in a huge way".

President Trump re-tweeted Levin's comments and wrote "Nothing!".