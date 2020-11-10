710 new cases of coronavirus reported, 322 in serious condition

Number of active cases falls to 8,082, with 560 patients hospitalized.

A total of 710 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning.

The percentage of tests coming back positive fell to 2.1%, down from 2.5% on Sunday and 2.6% on Saturday – but still above recent lows of 1.7% last Thursday and 2.3% on Friday.

New infections narrowly outpaced the number of new recoveries Monday, with 687 recoveries reported.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 320,184 cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Israel, including 309,424 cases ending in recovery.

The death toll currently stands at 2,678, including six fatalities reported on Monday.

There are currently 8,082 active cases of the virus, including 7,371 patients being treated at home, 151 being treated in coronavirus hotels, and 560 hospitalized patients.

Of those 560 patients who are hospitalized, 322 are in serious condition, with a further 88 in moderate condition.

The number of patients on respirators declined to 134 Monday, down from a peak of 234.