Yamina MK: There's a crisis, yet there's no budget

MK Ofir Sofer speaks about budget crisis, calls on Blue and White to support establishment of a commission of inquiry.

MK Ofir Sofer spoke on Monday during a non-confidence motion brought forward by his Yamina party.

"I cannot believe I need to stand here on the Knesset podium and explain that the State of Israel needs a budget. The State of Israel is in the midst of one of the greatest crises in its history and in addition it has no budget," Sofer said.

"A week ago, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in an interview, 'A failure to approve a budget is an economic attack.' I say that not approving a budget is an attack on health, on security, this is a national attack, this is a social attack," he added.

"Gantz added in the interview that 'a commission of inquiry is needed to understand why the budget is not ready.' Well Minister Gantz, on Wednesday my colleague, MK Bezalel Smotrich, will put forward a proposal to establish a committee of inquiry to examine why the state budget was not prepared. I expect you and your friends in Blue and White to support the proposal," Sofer concluded.