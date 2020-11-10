Palestinian Authority: Biden's victory creates a new reality

PA cabinet leader calls for action to create a new political process under the auspices of the incoming US administration.

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday he attaches great importance to the strengthening of relations between the Palestinians and Arab and European states in accordance with common interests and goals and on the basis of respect for international law and the right of peoples to self-determination.

Speaking at the fifth Arab-European Summit, Shtayyeh said Europe is important to “Palestine” and the Arab world economically and in the context of security and stability in the region, and called on European countries to put pressure on Israel to remove obstacles to trade between “Palestine” and Europe.

"The Palestinian people have suffered greatly from being in the Diaspora, from the occupation, from the theft of natural resources, from human rights violations and the colonial enterprise, and now is the time for the world to put an end to this occupation and recognize the Palestinian state and its capital Jerusalem,” he added.

Commenting on the victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election, Shtayyeh said it creates a new political situation and that action must be taken to create a serious political process based on international law and UN resolutions that will end the “occupation” and establish a “state of Palestine”.