Former Republican Congress members urge Trump to concede election

30 former Republican members of Congress, many of whom endorsed Biden, call on Trump to accept election results.

30 former Republican members of Congress, many of whom previously endorsed Joe Biden, called on President Donald Trump on Monday to accept the results of the election and stop promoting allegations of voter fraud, NBC News reports.

"As former Republican members of Congress who swore an oath to the Constitution, we believe the statements by President Trump alleging fraud in the election are efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the election and are unacceptable," the group wrote in an open letter.

"Every vote should be counted and the final outcome accepted by the participants because public confidence in the outcome of our elections is a bedrock of our democracy. Going forward it is our hope the nation will, regardless of party or persuasion, recognize that President-elect Joe Biden has won this election," they added.

The letter was sent to reporters by former Missouri Rep. Tom Coleman, who supported Trump's impeachment and became one of many Republicans to endorse Biden.

Other signatories include former New Hampshire Sen. Gordon Humphrey, former Minnesota Sen. Dave Durenberger, former Oklahoma Rep. Mickey Edwards, who was a founding member of the conservative Heritage Foundation, and former Reps. Barbara Comstock of Virginia and Carlos Curbelo of Florida, who both lost re-election in the 2018 Democratic wave.

Meanwhile, the Axios news website reported on Monday that although he has not yet officially acknowledged the loss in the election, Trump is already thinking about the next step.

People close to the President cited in the reports said that he has already talked to his advisors about the possibility of conceding his loss and starting preparations for the 2024 presidential race.

So far, neither the White House nor Trump's campaign have responded to the report.

On Saturday, CNN reported that Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, has approached the President about conceding the election.

On Sunday, reports emerged that First Lady Melania Trump is pressuring her husband to concede the election. She later rejected those reports and publicly backed her husband’s call to investigate allegations of mass voting fraud in last week’s election.