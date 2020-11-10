Ukrainian President 'feels good' after COVID-19 diagnosis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus but added he feels fine.

"Despite all quarantine measures, I also had a positive test," Zelensky said on Facebook, according to AFP.

The 42-year-old leader said that his temperature was 37.5C but that he felt "good". He will self-isolate and continue to perform his duties, he added.

"Most people overcome COVID-19. And I will get through this too," he said.

The head of Zelensky's office Andriy Yermak also said that he had contracted the coronavirus.

Zelensky's wife Olena Zelenska, tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently hospitalized, but has recovered.

On Saturday, Ukraine reported a record 10,746 new coronavirus infections. The country last week imposed fines on people who refuse to wear face masks in public places.

Zelensky is latest in a string of world leaders to contract the virus. Other leaders who have tested positive for the virus include Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive twice.

US President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 in early October and was subsequently hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for several days.