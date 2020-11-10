Ayelet Shaked: The people of Israel must thank Donald Trump

Yamina MK on Biden's victory: The alliance between the US and Israel is stronger than anyone who lives in the White House or in Balfour.

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) on Monday gave an interview to Radio 103FM in which she reacted to the victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election and to President Donald Trump’s loss.

"Trump was the most sympathetic president Israel has ever had, and the entire people of Israel owe him a big thank you," said Shaked.

Regarding Biden, she added, "Overall, Biden does support Israel. The alliance between the United States and Israel is stronger than anyone who lives in the White House or anyone who lives in Balfour."

Regarding the coronavirus crisis, Shaked said, "With the proper management and the right leadership, we can be one of the countries that defeat the pandemic. The laboratory at Ben Gurion Airport is just an example of the colossal failure of the government."