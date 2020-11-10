Ministry of Health: China a green country, Denmark a red country

Ministry of Health updates list of countries from which Israelis will not be able to return without being required to go into isolation.

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday evening that starting Tuesday, Denmark will be removed from the list of green countries and will be considered a red country. People entering Israel from Denmark will be required to spend 14 days in isolation.

Next week, on November 17, Denmark will be joined by five other countries whose infection rates have risen significantly, namely Iceland, Estonia, Greece, Canada and Cyprus.

At the same time, starting Tuesday it will be permitted to return from China without the need for isolation, as China will join the list of green countries.

Along with China, the list of green countries also includes Australia, Uruguay, the United Arab Emirates, Seychelles, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, Norway, New Zealand, Singapore, Fiji, Finland, Cuba, South Korea, Rwanda and Thailand.

All passengers to and from Israel will be required to fill out an online health declaration before entering the terminal in Israel or before boarding a flight in the country of origin, on the website of the Ministry of Health.

The ministry notes that passengers must verify the requirements of the destination country, including the policy of passengers entering from Israel and the requirements for testing, which vary from country to country in light of the coronavirus pandemic.