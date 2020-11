Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka discuss 'How President Trump can win' Sebastian is joined by Steve Bannon for YouTube exclusive to discuss 'the many paths President Trump still has to securing a second term.' Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Reuters Steve Bannon Sebastian Gorka is joined via Skype by Steve Bannon for an hour-long YouTube exclusive, "to discuss the many paths President Trump still has to securing a second term, even in the face of the Democrats' blatant voter fraud."



top