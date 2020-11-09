3 die after dozens infected with COVID-19 at wedding

Former Shin Bet deputy director among those who died after attending wedding where coronavirus was spread.

Dozens of people were infected with the coronavirus at a wedding which was held in September, Channel 13 News reported.

43 people in total were infected at the wedding, which was attended by about a hundred people in violation of the coronavirus restrictions. The carriers who spread the disease among the guests did not know that they were infected at the time.

The carriers began to experience symptoms the day after the wedding, at which point it became clear that others had been infected at the wedding.

Three of the people who became infected at the wedding later died from the coronavirus, including former Deputy Director of the Israel Security Agency Yitzhak Ilan.