Did Trump hint at a 2024 run?

US reports say President, who has not yet conceded opponent's victory, is already planning next run for office.

Although he has not yet officially acknowledged the loss in the election, U.S. President Donald Trump is already thinking about the next step.

The American news site Axios reported in the name of people close to the President that he has already talked to his advisors about the possibility of declaring his loss and starting preparations for the 2024 presidential race.

This indicates a situation in which Trump may well understand that Joe Biden won the election and despite threats to go to court is also preparing to acknowledge the loss.

While U.S. presidents are limited to two terms in office, they do not have to be consecutive.

So far neither the White House nor Trump's campaign have responded to the report.

CNN yesterday claimed that Melania Trump is trying to persuade her husband to admit to his loss. Other media outlets reported that pressure to acknowledge the loss is also shared by Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, who is considered one of President Jared Kushner's close advisors.