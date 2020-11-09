Get tested to enter the lottery

Health Ministry, Israel Lotto launch daily lotteries for people who get tested for coronavirus with prizes of up to NIS 10,000.

The Israel Lotto and the Health Ministry are launching an initiative to encourage Israelis to get tested for the coronavirus. Every day a lottery will be held for people who get tested, with the grand prize winner receiving NIS 10,000, Channel 12 News reported.

The daily lotteries are an initiative of MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina), who contacted the Health Ministry and the lottery with the idea.

The Israel Lotto intends to allocate NIS 300,000 per month for the daily lotteries.

The exact details of how the lotteries will be conducted have not been finalized.

The aim of the initiative is to increase the number of tests carried out, which have been declining in recent weeks.