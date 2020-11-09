There were 'clearly irregularities' in US election

Sky News host Rowan Dean: 'If there are things that have been done wrong, they must be corrected.'

Sky News host Rowan Dean says there were “clearly” irregularities in the US election but what waits to be seen is whether there is enough legal proof to force a recount in any of the states.

“The big one is Pennsylvania,” Dean said.

He said a judge in the Supreme Court has called for all votes in Pennsylvania submitted from 8pm onwards to be separated from votes received beforehand.

“He’s done that for a reason. He’s not sitting there twiddling his thumbs waiting for things to do,” Dean said.

“He’s done that because he recognizes there could well be a serious legal issue with this, in that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court changed the rules that only Congress can change about when the vote takes place.

So that’s the biggie. “If there are things that have been done wrong, they must be corrected.

“It’s whether the law has been broken at all, that’s it.”