'Social-distancing hypocrisy from the Left as Biden wins'

Sky News host Paul Murray pointed to the "hypocrisy of the Left" who gathered in crowds to celebrate Trump losing the presidency, but when Donald Trump held a rally, it was of course a “super spreader event”.

Mur Murray showed footage of great crowds congregated on the street to celebrate after Joe Biden was announced president elect.

Murray said since Joe Biden was elected president, “did you know the pandemic? Completely over,”

Murray said. “As it was out the front of the White House where social distancing, whatever, Biden’s in charge now, they got a new record Vice President, it doesn’t matter.

“They were setting fireworks off in the middle New York – nothing to see here.”